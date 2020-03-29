Turkey limits taxis in 3 populous provinces due to COVID-19

Taxis in the three most populous Turkish provinces were restricted as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Taxis whose last number of their license plates is odd will be allowed to operate from 12.01 a.m. Monday for the next 24 hours, said a circular by the ministry, adding mobility of taxis whose last number of their license plates is even will be allowed for the same duration next day.

The ministry added that the system will run sequentially for the following days.

The most effective way to stem the spread of the virus is to reduce social mobility, human contact and to observe social isolation, it stressed.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 177 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 704,095 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 33,500, and over 148,800 recoveries.