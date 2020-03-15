Super League Leaders Trabzonspor draw 1-1 with Istanbul Başakşehir

Trabzonspor drew with Medipol Başakşehir 1-1 to maintain lead at the top of the Turkish Super League.

Both teams were not able to break the deadlock in the first half but the away team forward Demba Ba found the goal for his team in the 56th minute.

Trabzonspor's goal came from Başakşehir defender Martin Skrtel as the Slovak player scored an own goal in the 63rd minute at Şenol Güneş Stadium.

With a 1-1 draw in Trabzon, neither team's position changed in standings.

The home team remained top of the league with 53 points, while second-placed Başakşehir remained in the title race with the same points.







