UEFA rejects speculation Euro 2020 will soon be postponed

UEFA has rejected media speculation that the European football Championship will soon be postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus.

"Euro 2020 will kick off on June 12, 2020 in Rome. UEFA is in contact with the relevant international and local authorities regarding the coronavirus and its development. There is no need to change the planned schedule. The issue is under constant review," UEFA told dpa.

Several European media outlets have reported that the month-long tournament planned in 12 countries might not be able to take place as planned due to the spread of the virus.









