Bundesliga club Augsburg fire Martin Schmidt as coach
SPORT AP
After just one win in eight Bundesliga matches, Augsburg announced they had fired their coach Martin Schmidt on Monday. The Bavarians lost 2-0 at their regional rivals Bayern Munich on Sunday. The club have dropped from 10th to 14th in the 18-team Bundesliga, and are just five points above the drop zone play-off place.
Bundesliga club Augsburg fired Martin Schmidt as coach on Monday in a bid to ensure survival.
The club said assistant coach Stefan Sartori has also left the club.
"It wasn't an easy decision for us to make. However, after taking only four points from our last nine games, we decided we needed a coaching change," Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter said. "We are in danger of not reaching our goal of survival, which is why we came to this decision."
Augsburg did not say who would be in charge for the upcoming game against Wolfsburg on Sunday.