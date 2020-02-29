Trabzonspor gain comfortable win over Çaykur Rizespor

Trabzonspor thrashed Çaykur Rizespor 5-2 in the Black Sea derby on Saturday to top the Turkish Super League.

Rizespor took the lead in the first half after Croatian left back Dario Melnjak found the net in the 36th minute of the match.

But Trabzonspor had an impressive comeback in the second half, scoring five goals.

Manuel Da Costa, Caleb Ekuban, Jose Sosa, Anthony Nwakaeme and Badou N'Diaye's goals brought a comfortable victory to Trabzonspor.

Meanwhile, Milan Skoda scored away team's second goal at the Medical Park Stadium.

Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel of Trabzonspor was dismissed with a red card in the stoppage time.

Trabzonspor have been unbeaten in last 8 league matches while they sit on top of the table with 48 points ahead of another title contenders Medipol Başakşehir and Galatasaray.

Medipol Başakşehir will face Gaziantep FK at home on Monday while Galatasaray will play against Gençlerbirliği on Sunday in the 24th week of Super Lig.

Çaykur Rizespor are in the 14th spot with 24 points.

In another Saturday's match in Super Lig, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor and Kasımpaşa held to goalless draw at Metropolitan Municipality Stadium in Konya.





