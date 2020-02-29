WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Muslims in India suffer acid attacks carried out by Hindu mobs

As deadly violence erupted in the northeast of New Delhi this week, with armed mobs rampaging the streets, a small hospital located in a densely packed Muslim neighborhood found itself at the epicenter of the unrest.

Al-Hind hospital, in the riot-torn mustafabad neighbourhood, was flooded with patients this week, and it has also become a place of refuge for people whose homes were burnt or destroyed.

"I was beaten and they vandalized my house and set everything on fire. I was beaten in this situation. We came here on Tuesday. They torched three houses and left nothing," Shabana Parveen -- a Muslim woman who delivered a baby during the citizenship protests -- said in a statement.

At least 38 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the worst sectarian violence in Delhi in decades, as groups of Hindus and Muslims clashed.

The violence began after weeks of protests over a citizenship law that prime minister Narendra Modi's government introduced in December, which eases the path to Indian citizenship for minority groups from neighboring Muslim-majority countries.

Critics say the law is biased against Muslims and undermines India's secular constitution. Modi's party has denied having any bias against india's 180 million Muslims.

On Thursday people were still trickling in, saying they had suffered acid attacks and beatings with rods.

Doctors said they were overwhelmed when dozens of wounded streamed into the 15-bed, two-story building. Some were carried on people's shoulders and others on wooden carts, stretching the hospital's resources to the limit.

"They particularly targeted vital organs. It felt as if the attackers knew human anatomy and as if they were from a medical profession. The two injured and other injuries that we saw were in the same condition, as all the stabs are in the vital organs," Meraj Ekram -- Doctor at Al-Hind Hospıtal in Delhi's Mustafabad area -- told reporters.

Many medicines ran out, as did oxygen supplies. But the flow of patients didn't stop.

02.29.2020
Muslims in India suffer acid attacks carried out by Hindu mobs
Muslims in India suffer acid attacks carried out by Hindu mobs 02.29.2020
Russian intervention in Syria kills thousands of civilians
Russian intervention in Syria kills thousands of civilians 02.29.2020
UNSC members condemn Assad regime's attack on Turkish troops in Syria's Idlib region
UNSC members condemn Assad regime's attack on Turkish troops in Syria's Idlib region 02.29.2020
Humanitarian situation going to bad in war-torn Syria's Idlib region
Humanitarian situation going to bad in war-torn Syria's Idlib region 02.29.2020
Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu: Situation in Syria's Idlib turning into a disaster
Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu: Situation in Syria's Idlib turning into a disaster 02.29.2020
Erdoğan urges Russia to leave Turkey alone with Assad regime
Erdoğan urges Russia to leave Turkey alone with Assad regime 02.29.2020
Muhyiddin Yassin named Malaysia's new PM in shock that sidelines old rivals
Muhyiddin Yassin named Malaysia's new PM in shock that sidelines old rivals 02.29.2020
Trump takes swipe at Democratic presidential candidates
Trump takes swipe at Democratic presidential candidates 02.29.2020
Taliban and U.S. sign agreement in Qatari capital Doha to pave way for peace
Taliban and U.S. sign agreement in Qatari capital Doha to pave way for peace 02.29.2020
EU demands an end to regime military campaign in rebel-held Idlib
EU demands an end to regime military campaign in rebel-held Idlib 02.29.2020
Turkey's Erdoğan warns gates to Europe will not be closed
Turkey's Erdoğan warns gates to Europe will not be closed 02.29.2020
Turkish Defense Minister Akar arrives at Turkey-Syria border
Turkish Defense Minister Akar arrives at Turkey-Syria border 02.28.2020
Turkish VP: Assad regime to pay heavy price for attacks in Idlib
Turkish VP: Assad regime to pay heavy price for attacks in Idlib 02.28.2020
Turkish forces carry out missile attacks on regime targets
Turkish forces carry out missile attacks on regime targets 02.28.2020
Turkey will no longer stop Syrian migrant flow to Europe
Turkey will no longer stop Syrian migrant flow to Europe 02.28.2020
Turkish defense chief briefs media outlets about latest developments in Idlib
Turkish defense chief briefs media outlets about latest developments in Idlib 02.28.2020
Contact Us