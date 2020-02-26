Bayern Munich star Lewandowski out for 4 weeks

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski will be out for four weeks because of a knee injury, the German club announced Wednesday.

"Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a knee injury against Chelsea FC yesterday. #ComeBackStronger, Lewy!," the team said on Twitter.

Bayern Munich stunned Chelsea 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in London as Lewandowski scored a goal in the 76th minute.

He will miss the second leg match in Munich on March 18.

Lewandowski, 31, has an integral part of Bayern Munich, scoring 39 goals in 33 appearances this season.

The Polish international left Borussia Dortmund to join Bayern Munich in July 2014.



