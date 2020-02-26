Iran raises its death toll to 19 amid 139 coronavirus cases

Iranian state television says 19 people have been killed by the new coronavirus amid 139 confirmed cases in the country so far.

The announcement on Wednesday by a state TV anchor came as Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour urged Iranians to avoid "nonessential travel," particularly to the hard-hit provinces of the country such as Gilan and Qom.



Fifteen new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the Shiite holy city of Qom, nine in Gilan, four in Tehran, three in Khuzestan, two each in Sistan and Baluchistan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad, and Fars, and one in Markazi, Kermanshah, Ardebil, Mazandaran, Lorestan, Semnan and Hormozgan.











