Cedi Osman double-double helps Cavs beat Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Washington Wizards 113-108 in the NBA on Friday night, with a notable contribution from Cedi Osman.

Turkish international Osman finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, a "double-double" to help his team get their 15th win of the season.

Second-year player Collin Sexton was influential for the Cavs, he scored 25 points. Cavs' new signing, league's rebound leader, Andre Drummond played with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal's 26 points and Rui Hachimura's 17 points were not enough.

The Cavs are still at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, they lost a total of 40 times this season.

The Wizards are playoff hopefuls, they are at the 9th spot in the East, with a 20-34 record.

- LAKERS WAIVING DEMARCUS COUSINS TO CREATE ROSTER SPOT

The Los Angeles Lakers will waive injured center DeMarcus Cousins to create a roster spot, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said.

"Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me," Wojnarowski said in a Twitter post.

Lakers will this roster spot with power forward Markieff Morris, a nine-year NBA veteran, who completed a buyout with the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Wojnarowski added.

- Friday night results:

Orlando Magic - Dallas Mavericks: 106-122

Washington Wizards - Cleveland Cavaliers: 108-113

New York Knicks - Indiana Pacers: 98-106

Toronto Raptors - Phoenix Suns: 118-101

Minnesota Timberwolves-Boston Celtics: 117-127

Oklahoma City Thunder-Denver Nuggets: 113-101

Utah Jazz-San Antonio Spurs: 104-113

Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies: 117-105

Portland Trail Blazers-New Orleans Pelicans: 115-128





