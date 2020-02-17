Turkish wrestler Karadeniz becomes European champion

Turkish wrestler Süleyman Karadeniz on Sunday bagged a gold medal in men's freestyle 92 kg category at the 2020 European Championships.

Karadeniz defeated his Swiss opponent Samuel Scherrer 3-0 in the final to win the only gold medal for Turkey in this year's European Championships.

Soner Demirtaş, another Turkish wrestler, won a bronze medal earlier in the day, defeating his Hungarian opponent Murad Kuramagomedov 5-0 in men's freestyle 74kg category.

The 2020 edition of the European Championships runs through Feb. 16 in Italy's capital Rome.