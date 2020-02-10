World champ wrestler Kayaalp misses European title
Four-time world champion and nine-time European champion Rıza Kayaalp was defeated in the quarterfinals of European Wrestling Championships in Rome on Monday.
In the men's Greco-Roman 130 kg, Ukrainian Mykola Kuchimii beat Turkish wrestler Kayaalp 5-1 to reach the semifinals.
Kayaalp, 30, missed this year's European title.
He was the gold medalist last year in Romania, his ninth European title.
Kayaalp may still compete for a bronze medal if Kuchimii reaches the final.