World champ wrestler Kayaalp misses European title

Four-time world champion and nine-time European champion Rıza Kayaalp was defeated in the quarterfinals of European Wrestling Championships in Rome on Monday.

In the men's Greco-Roman 130 kg, Ukrainian Mykola Kuchimii beat Turkish wrestler Kayaalp 5-1 to reach the semifinals.

Kayaalp, 30, missed this year's European title.

He was the gold medalist last year in Romania, his ninth European title.

Kayaalp may still compete for a bronze medal if Kuchimii reaches the final.





