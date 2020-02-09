Fenerbahçe suffer major blow in title race

Fenerbahçe suffered a major blow in the title race of Turkey's top-tier football league after drawing Alanyaspor 1-1 at home on Saturday.

Two goals after three penalty shots set the result in Istanbul as Papiss Cisse from Alanyaspror and Fenerbahçe's Max Kruse scored goals.

With this result, Fenerbahçe are currently in the fifth place with 38 points while Alanyaspor are ranking fourth with 39 points.

Reigning champions Galatasaray will face Kasımpaşa on Sunday. The Lions are in the sixth place with 36 points.

Earlier on Saturday, Trabzonspor beat Gençlerbirliği 2-0 in an away game to move up to the top spot in the league, sharing the same point with Sivasspor. They have currently 41 points each in the league.

On Sunday, Demir Grup Sivasspor will host the third placed Medipol Başakşehir.

Başakşehir are ranking third with 39 points in the Super Lig.

In Turkey's top-tier football league, Beşiktaş defeated Gaziantep 3-0 on Saturday.

With their second win in a row under new manager Sergen Yalçın, Beşiktaş are getting closer to the top spot. They secured seventh place with 36 points in the Turkish Super Lig.

Last Saturday, Beşiktaş also defeated Çaykur Rizespor 2-1 in their first game under new manager.





