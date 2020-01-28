BEN ARFA JOINS RONALDOS REAL VALLADOLID

Ben Arfa joins Ronaldo's Real Valladolid
SPORT Reuters
Sometimes referred to as the French Lionel Messi, Hatem Ben Arfa has been signed by another great of the game. The former France international extended his much traveled and turbulent career on Tuesday by signing a contract with Valladolid, the Spanish soccer club where former Brazil striker Ronaldo is the main shareholder.
Winger Hatem Ben Arfa has joined Real Valladolid on a six-month deal to help them in their relegation battle, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.
The former Newcastle United and Paris St Germain player has been a free agent since leaving French team Stade Rennais last summer.
Ben Arfa, 32, should bring creativity to add to Valladolid's organised defensive set-up.
The side owned by Brazilian great Ronaldo sit 16th in La Liga, five points above the relegation zone after 21 games.