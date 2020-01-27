SHAQUILLE ONEAL: NO WORDS TO EXPRESS THE PAIN ON BRYANT LOSS

Kobe Bryant's former teammate and onetime rival Shaquille O'Neal issues his condolences after the reported death of the basketball great.

"There's no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant," Shaq said on Twitter, joining other players who also expressed their shock.

"I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW," the tweet said.

The two won championships together at the LA Lakers, but also had an intense locker room feud that extended throughout their careers in the NBA.





