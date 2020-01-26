Inter held again after on-loan Nainggolan scores against them

Second-placed Inter Milan were held to a third successive 1-1 draw after Radja Nainggolan, a player they loaned to Cagliari for this season, scored a second-half equaliser for the Sardinian side in their Serie A match on Sunday.

The Belgian, who was told by Inter coach Antonio Conte that there was no place for him this season, drove in a low shot from outside the area which took a deflection off a defender to stun the San Siro in the 78th minute.

Lautaro Martinez had headed Inter in front in the 29th minute from a cross by debutant Ashley Young, amid furious protests from Cagliari who said the Argentine forward had pushed his marker. There was a two-minute delay before VAR officials confirmed the goal.

Martinez was sent off in stoppage time for his furious reaction after being given a yellow card for a foul and had to be ushered away by team mates as he continued to remonstrate with the referee.

Inter have 48 points from 21 games, three behind Juventus who were away to Napoli later on Sunday, and three more than third-placed Lazio who meet AS Roma.



