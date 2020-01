Medipol Başakşehir eliminated from Ziraat Turkish Cup after goalless draw with 3rd tier club

Medipol Başakşehir have been eliminated from Ziraat Turkish Cup, after 0-0 draw against lower division side Kırklarelispor on Tuesday.

Following a 0-0 draw against Başakşehir in the Turkish Cup Round of 16 second leg, Kırklarelispor advanced to the quarter final with the score 1-1 on aggregate.

Last week's the first leg at Fatih Terim Stadium ended 1-1, when Kırklarelispor grasped the away goal advantage.