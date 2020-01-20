SIVASSPORS YOUTH TEAM BUS CRASHES, INJURING 6 PLAYERS

Six football players were injured in a run-off-road crash of Sivasspor U-14-U-15 team's bus due to heavy snow in the central Turkish province of Sivas, the club said on Monday.

Sivasspor said on their website that the accident occurred while the team bus was traveling from Turkey's southern Hatay province to Sivas after Sunday's league game against Hatayspor, injuring six players.

The injured six footballers of Sivasspor U-14, U-15 team's were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment in Sivas.

Sivasspor added that after their treatment, the four of six injured players were discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Football Federation also said on their website that the federation hopes they will get well soon.

In addition to Football Federation, several Turkish football clubs, including Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş also conveyed their messages to the players and Sivasspor.



