Haaland scores hat-trick on debut as Dortmund rally for 5-3 win

New signing Erling Braut Haaland climbed off the bench, scored with his first attempt and then grabbed a hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund fought back to win 5-3 at Augsburg in a Bundesliga thriller on Saturday.

Dortmund returned from their mid-season break with a performance to both annoy and thrill their fans, with substitute Haaland netting three in just 20 minutes as Dortmund rallied from 3-1 down.

They moved up to fourth, four points behind leaders RB Leipzig, who host Union Berlin in Saturday's late game.

In other early kick-offs, Eintracht Frankfurt won 2-1 at Hoffenheim, Werder Bremen sealed a key 1-0 win at relegation rivals Fortuna Dusseldorf, Freiburg beat Mainz 2-1 away and Cologne triumphed 3-1 over Wolfsburg.

Champions Bayern Munich, in third, visit Hertha Berlin on Sunday when bottom side Paderborn host Bayer Leverkusen. Schalke beat second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 on Friday.





