Fenerbahçe defeat Gaziantep 2-0 in Turkish Super League

Turkish Super League title contenders Fenerbahçe beat Gaziantep 2-0 on Saturday.

In an away football match in the 18th week game in Gaziantep's Kalyon Stadium, Fenerbahçe's goals came by Max Kruse in the 51st minute and Vedat Muriqi in the 90+3rd minute.

After scoring his team's second goal, Muriqi got a red card in the 90+4th minute.

Fenerbahçe are currently in third place with 34 points, three points away from leader Demir Grup Sivasspor.





