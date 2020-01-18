Cenk Tosun scores his 1st goal for Crystal Palace

Turkish international Cenk Tosun, on loan to Crystal Palace from Everton, scored his first goal for his new English Premier League side to draw with Manchester City 2-2 on Saturday.

Crystal Palace's goals came from their new striker Tosun in the 39th minute and an own goal by Fernandinho in the 90th minute, while Manchester City's Sergio Aguero responded in the 82nd and 87th minutes.

With this result, Crystal Palace stand unbeaten in the last five league games while Manchester City ended their winning streak after four consecutive league wins.

Tosun is only the fourth Turkish player to reach 10 or more Premier League goals, following Muzzy Izzet (34), Tuncay Şanlı (20), and Tugay Kerimoğlu (10).

After Şanlı, he is also only the second Turkish player to score goals for two English Premier League clubs.

The Turkish international scored goals for Everton and Crystal Palace, while Şanlı scored goals for Middlesbrough and Stoke City.





