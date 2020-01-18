Casemiro scores 2 as Madrid beats Sevilla 2-1

Midfielder Casemiro scored a brace to give Real Madrid a 2-1 home win over Sevilla in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The victory lifted Madrid into the lead and three points ahead of second-place Barcelona before the defending champions host Granada on Sunday. Barcelona holds the tiebreaker with Madrid on goal difference.

Casemiro broke the deadlock with the first of his two goals in the 57th minute when he was set up by Luka Jovic.

Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong, who had a goal ruled out by a video review in the first half, leveled in the 64th before Casemiro headed the hosts back in front five minutes later.

It was the first game back at the Santiago Bernabeu for Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui, who was fired as Madrid's manager last season after just 14 games. Lopetegui has impressed this season with Sevilla, which has the best away record in the competition. Sevilla is in fourth place.

Sevilla's players greeted Madrid with an honor guard before kickoff for its victory at the Spanish Super Cup, played last week in Saudi Arabia.







