4 YPG/PKK terrorists killed in northern Syria

Four YPG/PKK terrorists and two personnel of the Bashar al-Assad regime forces were killed by the Syrian National Army, according to local sources on Thursday.

As YPG/PKK terrorists were trying to infiltrate Turkey's Peace Spring Operation zone, clashes broke out between the Syrian National Army and YPG/PKK terrorists.

Assad regime forces were deployed in the region to back YPG/PKK terrorists.

Two Syrian National Army soldiers were also martyred in the clashes.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.