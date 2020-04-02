MIDDLE EAST

4 YPG/PKK terrorists killed in northern Syria

Four YPG/PKK terrorists and two personnel of the Bashar al-Assad regime forces were killed by the Syrian National Army, according to local sources on Thursday.

As were trying to infiltrate Turkey's Peace Spring Operation zone, clashes broke out between the Syrian National Army and YPG/PKK terrorists.

Assad regime forces were deployed in the region to back YPG/PKK terrorists.

Two soldiers were also martyred in the clashes.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

