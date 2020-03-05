TURKEY SENDS HUMANITARIAN AID TO SYRIAS IDLIB REGION

Turkey on Wednesday sent two truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria's Idlib.

The campaign, Our Road to Goodness was initiated by the country's Religious Affairs Directorate to help those in need.

Humanitarian aid, including food packets, children's clothing and other essential items, was dispatched.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

Syria's Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018. The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

Besides civilian casualties and influx of asylum seekers along the Turkey borders, the breach recently led to the martyrdom of 34 Turkish soldiers.







