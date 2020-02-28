Iran confirms 34 deaths from coronavirus amid 388 cases

People wear masks to help guard against the coronavirus in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo)

A spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry says the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in Iran.

Iran's Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Friday at a news conference in Tehran. The new total pushes the confirmed cases of the virus in the Mideast above 500.

Iran has the highest death toll for the virus and the illness it causes, COVID-19, outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

First detected in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to more than 45 countries worldwide, including the U.S., U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.





