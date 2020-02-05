Palestinian teen killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

Israeli troops shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian who was taking part in a West Bank protest on Wednesday against U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, witnesses and medical officials said.

The teenager was killed in Hebron, where a few hundred hard-line Jewish settlers live in a heavily guarded enclave in the heart of a Palestinian city. Violent protests have broken out across the occupied West Bank since the Trump plan was unveiled last week.



The Palestinian health ministry said Mohammed al-Haddad was shot in the chest and succumbed to his wounds after being taken to a hospital.



"Mohammed al-Haddad, 17, was killed by a bullet that penetrated his heart in clashes with occupation (forces) in the area of Bab al-Zawya in Hebron," a ministry statement said.



The Palestinians, who have long shunned the Trump administration, accusing it bias towards Israel, say the peace plan falls far short of their demands for territorial and other rights.

The Palestinians have roundly rejected Trump's Mideast proposal, which offers them limited self-rule in scattered chunks of territory with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem while allowing Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank.



Under the plan, Israel would be allowed to annex all Jewish settlements in the West Bank, as well as the strategic Jordan Valley. The Palestinians were offered limited self-rule in Gaza, parts of the West Bank and some sparsely populated areas of Israel in return for meeting a long list of conditions.



The Palestinians, as well as much of the international community, view the settlements in the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem — territories seized by Israel in the 1967 war — as illegal and a major obstacle to peace.





