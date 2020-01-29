Houthis claim attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities

Yemen's Houthis said Wednesday it launched a barrage of missiles on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities in the Jazan area on the Red Sea.

The group said it also launched missiles and drones against Abha and Jazan airports, Khamis Mushait base and other areas inside Saudi Arabia.

In an interview on Houthis-run television, spokesman Yahya Saree said "his forces confronted an attack on Sana'a recently," but he did not provide further detail on the attack. He added that the attack was in response to air strikes on Yemen.

He said Houthis managed to recapture a 2,500 square kilometers (1550 square miles) area in Marib governorate and Al Jawf governorate.

No comments have yet been made by the Saudi coalition on the Houthis claims.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including numerous civilians, believed to have been killed in the conflict since then, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.







