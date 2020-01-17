Jean-Paul Gaultier to retire as fashion designer: brand

French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier said Friday that his next Paris haute couture fashion show will be his last.

The flamboyant creator said he would be bowing out Wednesday with a big party to mark his 50 years in the business after his latest collection hits the catwalk.

"Rest assured haute couture will continue with a new concept," he added.

His brand told AFP that his high-end fashion and perfume business would live on.





