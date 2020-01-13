Ballet Romeo and Juliet to be staged in resort city of Antalya

A local public opera and ballet in southern Turkey is set to stage Romeo and Juliet ballet for the first time this season.

The Antalya provincial ballet announced it would on Jan. 18 stage orchestral work composed by Russian Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, based on William Shakespeare's tragedy.

Shakespeare's renowned play centers on two lovers defying obstacles to their marriage, ultimately ending in tragedy and the death of them both.

In 2019, the play was also staged in capital Ankara with thousands of people flocking to theaters.



