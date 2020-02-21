TURKEYS FIRST INDIGENOUS ELECTRIC TRAIN SET TO BE TESTED ON MAY 29

Turkey's first indigenous electric train is set to be tested and launched on May 29, the nation's industry and technology minister said Friday.





Visiting a Turkish Wagon Industry (TUVASAS) plant in the northwestern province of Sakarya, Mustafa Varank said the trains will be able to reach speeds of up 160 kilometers per hour.

He stressed that the trains will be available for public use by September.





The next step will be making high-speed trains capable of hitting over 200 km/h, Varank said.

"We're looking to create our own brands and produce our own products as well as being a global, competitive player in the world," the minister added.



