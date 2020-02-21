TURKEYS ERDOĞAN CONDEMNS FAR-RIGHT TERROR ATTACK IN GERMANYS HANAU

The Turkish president on Friday condemned Wednesday night's far-right terror attack in Germany, which he said was caused by "xenophobia, discrimination and hostility to Islam".



Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a joint phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, extended condolences for those killed during the attack, saying that he condemned the attack caused by "xenophobia, discrimination and hostility to Islam".

The attack killed at least nine people in the western town of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

The gunman, who targeted migrants at two cafe bars, was identified by security forces as 43-year-old Tobias R., German daily Bild reported.

Five Turkish citizens were among the victims, Turkish officials confirmed.



- REGIME OFFENSIVE INTO IDLIB SHOULD COME TO AN END

The aggression by the Syrian regime and its supporters in the country's northwestern Idlib province should come to an end, Erdoğan said, stressing on more support based on concrete actions to prevent humanitarian crises.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.



The Syrian regime, however, violated the cease-fire several times martyring 14 Turkish soldiers in three attacks in February. The last attack was on Thursday, and two Turkish troops were martyred and five injured.

The regime's advances have sent hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing towards the border with Turkey, which already hosts over 3.7 million refugees.



- COOPERATION ON LIBYA ISSUE NEEDED

Erdoğan also called for cooperation on Libya issue with consistent policies for peace, prosperity and stability in the country.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.



The GNA had been under attack by Haftar since last April, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 people.







