TURKEYS ERDOĞAN TO CO-CHAIR HIGH-LEVEL MEETING IN PAKISTAN

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will co-chair a high-level meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during his upcoming visit to Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The two-day visit which starts Thursday is expected to strengthen brotherly relations between the countries.

The Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will also be attended by senior politicians and Cabinet members from both sides.

At the conclusion of the session, a joint declaration will be signed, the Foreign Ministry statement said.

"A number of important agreements/MoUs are expected to be concluded. The two leaders will have a joint press stakeout," it added.

Prior to the session, the two leaders will meet for discussions on a wide range of global and regional affairs.

Along with the Pakistani premier, Erdoğan will address the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum, which brings together leading investors and business-people from both sides.

Erdogan will separately meet Pakistan's President Arif Alvi.

He is also scheduled to address a joint session of Pakistani parliament for a fourth time having done so earlier in November 2016, October 2009 and May 2012.

The statement reiterated that Turkey supports the right of self determination for the Kashmiri people, while Pakistan supports Turkey's stance on the issue of Cyprus.





