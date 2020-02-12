THREE MOSQUES EVACUATED IN GERMANYS NORTH RHINE WESTPHALIA AFTER THREATENING EMAILS

WORLD

Three mosques evacuated in Germany's North Rhine Westphalia after threatening emails

Three mosques were evacuated in on Wednesday after they received threatening emails, police said.

The in the western state of North Rhine Westphalia all received emails with threatening content on Wednesday afternoon, according to police in the city of Dortmund.

"The affected buildings were . No one was harmed," a spokesperson said.

The mosques are in the cities of Essen, Unna and Hagen.

Police also cordoned off streets around the mosques, including a very busy street in Essen, to eliminate any danger to passers-by and road users.

The police operations continued into the early evening.



