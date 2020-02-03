Turkish, African business circles to meet in ski resort

Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board's Turkey-Africa Business Council chairmen will gather in Erciyes Ski Center, located in the central province of Kayseri.

Nearly 40 chairmen and 17 ambassadors from African countries will meet on Feb. 8-9, Berna Gözbaşı, the coordinating chairwoman of the council, told Anadolu Agency.

Reminding that Turkey announced 2020 as the Africa year, she noted the trade between Turkey and African countries was targeted to expand.

Africa continent has been exploited by several countries, but Turkey's trade plan is based on mutual win, she stressed.

Referring to the meeting this weekend, she said they are important for evaluating the African market.

"We know how important the African market is, and how much they need us," Gözbaşı added.

Erciyes Ski Center, which meets international standards after an investment of €350 million ($400 million), has become one of the must-see places of Turkey in the winter season.

Located near Cappadocia, with easy-to-access areas and a budget-friendly policy, Mount Erciyes draws more attention each day.

Turkey-Africa Business Council includes sub councils for 45 African countries.