Germanwings cancels another 60 flights due to cabin crew strike

A strike at German airline Germanwings entered its second day with 60 flights cancelled on Tuesday.

The three-day strike was called by the cabin crew union Ufo over regulations covering part-time work.

Service at the Cologne Bonn Airport was particularly affected by the strike, with airports in Berlin, Dusseldorf and Munich also hit by cancellations.

The strike over the New Year's holiday is expected to scratch 180 flights from the schedule in total, most of them domestic. Of the 1,200 flights during the strike period, more than 1,000 will operate as usual, the airline said.

Germanwings operates flights for Lufthansa low-cost subsidiary Eurowings; about 30 out of Eurowings' fleet of 140 planes belong to Germanwings.

Germanwings employs about 1,400 people for Eurowings, 800 of them cabin crew. Lufthansa's integration of the companies is at the heart of the labour dispute.

Ufo deputy head Daniel Flohr criticized that management did not give Germanwings staff a clear perspective for the future of their flight operations and warned on Monday that strikes could continue on short notice.

The trade union is seeking a separate collective agreement on part-time work arrangements for Germanwings cabin crew. The company is offering the subsidiary a scheme that corresponds to Lufthansa's part-time policy.



