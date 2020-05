People keep their social distance on a warm Sunday afternoon at the river front in Cologne, Germany, Sunday May 3, 2020. Germany ordered social distancing to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 679 to 163,175, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 43 to 6,692, the tally showed.