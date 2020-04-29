Coronavirus-related deaths in United States surpass 60,000 mark

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in the US crossed the 60,000 mark Wednesday, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted 60,207 deaths and 1,030,487 cases as the US struggles to curb the outbreak.

The US continues to lead the world in the number of deaths from the virus and cases.

Italy reported 27,682 deaths, followed by Spain with 24,275.

Nearly 117,000 patients have recovered in the US, according to the data.

New York state, the epicenter of the disease in the country, reported 23,384 deaths and 299,691 cases, followed by New Jersey with 6,771 and 116,365, respectively.

Earlier in the day, a top health official warned that a second wave of the pandemic would be "inevitable."

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the country could be "in for a bad fall and a bad winter" if countermeasures are not put in place to combat COVID-19.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

More than 3.17 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nearing 226,000 and almost 960,000 recoveries.