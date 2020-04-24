France reports lower coronavirus death toll, hospital numbers fall
WORLD AFP
Published
The death toll in France from the coronavirus rose by 389 to 22,245 on Friday, the country's top health official Jerome Salomon said. The number of coronavirus cases in hospital fell to 28,658 from 29,219, he added.
France on Friday reported 389 more coronavirus deaths, a lower toll than in previous days, and also welcomed new falls in the number of patients in hospital and intensive care.
The latest deaths in both hospitals and nursing homes brought France's total toll to 22,245, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that there were now 561 fewer people in hospital and 183 fewer in intensive care.
But despite the gradually improving data, he said: "The circulation of the virus remains high. We must be mobilised and respect social distancing, which must become a reflex."