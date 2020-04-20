ISRAELS NETANYAHU, RIVAL GANTZ SIGN UNITY GOVERNMENT DEAL

Israel's Netanyahu, rival Gantz sign unity government deal
WORLD Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival announced Monday that they have forged a deal to form an “emergency” government. The deal between Netanyahu’s Likud Party and former military chief Benny Gantz’s Blue and White ends months of political paralysis and averts what would have been a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz signed an agreement on Monday to form an emergency coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock.
Netanyahu's right-wing Likud and Gantz's Blue and White party issued a joint statement saying they had signed a unity deal, which follows elections in April and September 2019 and on March 2 in which neither won a governing majority in parliament. Israeli media reported they would take turns as prime minister, with Netanyahu going first.