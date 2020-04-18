Europe coronavirus death toll tops 100,000

The coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in Europe, nearly two thirds of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally Saturday at 1800 GMT.

With a total 100,501 deaths out of 1,136,672 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 157,163 worldwide.

Italy and Spain are the hardest-hit countries in Europe, with 23,227 and 20,043 fatalities respectively, followed by France with a death toll of 19,323 and Britain with 15,464.

Worldwide, at least 2,281,334 people have tested positive to being infected with the coronavirus.

The number of detected cases, however, only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, with many countries testing only those cases requiring hospital care.

The tallies are collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).









