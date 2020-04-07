White House spokeswoman Grisham switches to first lady staff

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post after never holding a single formal press briefing.

Grisham will be assuming a new role as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump. She had continued to represent the first lady while also holding the titles of press secretary and White House communications director since June of last year.

Mrs. Trump made the announcement Tuesday.

The overhaul comes as the president is facing the biggest crisis of his administration. Grisham, who succeeded Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer, had been sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic and since Mark Meadows, the president's new chief of staff, began to assume control.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SPOKESWOMAN MCENANY TO BECOME PRESS SECRETARY

A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump's campaign, Kayleigh McEnany, will become the new White House press secretary, CNN reported, in the latest shakeup of the president's communications office.

The newspaper said McEnany, who was spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee before joining Trump's re-election team, will take over from Stephanie Grisham.







