Turkey to deliver aid to 2.3M households amid COVID-19 pandemic - Erdoğan

"We have startedto deliver aid to," Turkish Presidentstressed in Monday remarks as speaking of the measures taken to halt spread of

Erdoğan also added that Turkish health care system surpassed the "important threshold" of 20,000 daily coronavirus tests.

Referring to a recent decision to distribute medical masks to people between the ages of 20 and 65 free-of-charge, Erdoğan said local officials had begun distribution efforts, adding that the sale of masks is prohibited in the country.

He informed that 1.5 billion liras (over $221M) have been raised by Turkish citizens and companies after a National Solidarity Campaign was launched last week.