Thailand to impose curfew starting Friday to curb coronavirus' spread

Tourists who are stranded queue to extend their visa at the Phuket Immigration office during the second day of the lockdown imposed by Phuket governor amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease in Phuket, April 1, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Thailand will impose a nationwide daily curfew between 10 pm and 4 am (1500 to 2100 GMT) starting on Friday, its latest effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced in a Thursday televised address that some exemptions to the curfew would be made - such as for medical personnel, the banking sector, delivery of medical supplies or fuel, transporting patients, those travelling to airports, or others working at night.

"Please don't panic and hoard products, because you can still buy them during the day," Prayut said. "But please also keep social-distancing in mind."

The government declared a state of emergency last week that is effective until at least April 30. It gives the prime minister sweeping powers to introduce and enforce regulations.

Violations to orders issued under the emergency decree, such as the curfew, are punishable by up to two years in prison or an up-to-40,000-baht (1,210-dollar) fine.

Major provinces including Bangkok have closed most places where people meet, such as malls, schools, sports clubs, and bars. Only supermarkets and convenience stores remain open, while restaurants are only allowed to offer takeout and deliveries.

The South-east Asian country is also barring entry to most visitors.

Thailand has reported a total of 1,875 coronavirus cases with 15 deaths and 23 others in critical condition, according to the Public Health Ministry's figures Thursday.