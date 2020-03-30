WORLD

Putin, Trump discuss oil markets, coronavirus in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed oil markets and the spread of the coronavirus in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

The presidents agreed for Russian and U.S. energy ministers to hold consultations on global oil markets. They also agreed to continue their dialogue at a personal level, the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.




