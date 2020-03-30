Putin, Trump discuss oil markets, coronavirus in phone call
WORLD Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday discussed closer cooperation on the coronavirus with US President Donald Trump, with the two agreeing on "consultations" about oil prices, the Kremlin said.
The presidents agreed for Russian and U.S. energy ministers to hold consultations on global oil markets. They also agreed to continue their dialogue at a personal level, the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.