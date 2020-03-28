YPG/PKK makes propaganda over water shortage in N Syria

YPG/PKK terrorists have launched a dark propaganda against Turkey over the water shortage in the Operation Peace Spring area in northern Syria.

The claims of the terror group that "Turkey cut the water supply in Syria's Hasakah province, to allow coronavirus outbreak in the region" is unrealistic which aimed to make dark propaganda against the country, according to security sources.

The sources went on to say that Turkey had repaired Allouk water station in the region which was made unusable by YPG/PKK terror group, but it is out of service as the Assad regime did not provide enough electricity.

During talks between Russia and Turkey, it was agreed that water supply would be ensured in Hasakah region as well as rural areas of the Operation Peace Spring zone.

Although Assad regime officials in areas, controlled by Russia, started repairing power lines and transformers, they did not complete the work, which led to the water supply cut in the areas -- including Hasakah.

Since the regime does not provide sufficient electricity from Tishreen and Tabqa Dams to the Mabruka Power Plant, a power distribution center in the region, electricity is often cut off in the region.

The sources emphasized the regime should repair power transformers and lines to ensure smooth supply of water in Hasakah and rural areas. They should supply daily at least 70 megawatts of uninterrupted power to the Operation Peace Spring zone, the sources went on to say.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.