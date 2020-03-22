WORLD

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake shakes Croatia

A magnitude 5.3 struck the Croatian capital of on Sunday at 6.30 a.m. (0530GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake, which occurred less than 10 kilometers north-northeast of the city center, was also reportedly felt by , Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Slovenia, and Austria.

There are as yet no reports on casualties or property damage.

