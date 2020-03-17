In new spike, Iran says 135 more people died of coronavirus

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 135 more people, a 13% spike that raises the death toll to 988 amid 16,169 infections.

That's according to Iran Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, who gave the figure at a televised news conference Tuesday.

The death toll's continued sharp increase worries experts that the outbreak in the Islamic Republic is far from being contained.

Meanwhile, Friday will mark the Persian New Year, Nowruz, raising fears of people traveling and further spreading the virus.







