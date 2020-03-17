Coronavirus crisis could last until summer: Donald Trump

The ongoing new coronavirus crisis could last in the U.S. until the height of summer, President Donald Trump warned Monday while rolling out new, more stringent social distancing guidelines.

Should Americans adhere to the new measures for a 15-day timeframe, Trump said, "It seems to me that if we do a really good job, we'll not only hold the death down to a level that is much lower than the other way had we not done a good job, but people are talking about July, August, something like that."

"Could be longer than that. But I've asked that question many, many times," Trump told reporters at the White House.

In addition to listening to state and local authorities as they more closely address regional outbreaks, the Trump administration is now recommending all Americans stay home if they feel sick, and keep their children home if they are ill. All elderly individuals and people with underlying health conditions are being encouraged to stay home and stay away from other people.

Moreover, anyone who can work or study from home is being strongly encouraged to do so, and avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, later said the new guidelines would not be in effect until July, but said if they are adhered t as recommended "the trajectory of the outbreak may go until then."

"Make sure we don't think these are solid, in stone, until July," cautioned Fauci.

Trump denied looking at a possible nationwide quarantine to fight the virus' spread, but said his administration may consider the option for certain "hotspots."

The U.S. death toll from the virus has climbed to 74, while the number of total confirmed cases is around 4,300, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

Trump declared a national emergency Friday in an attempt to thwart the virus' spread in the U.S.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus has now spread to at least 146 countries and territories, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The global death toll now numbers around 6,500, with around 170,000 confirmed cases, according to WHO.