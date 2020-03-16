Turkey to temporarily close gyms, cafes, cinemas over coronavirus - interior ministry
Starting as of tonight, Turkey will close all cafes, wedding and event venues, cinemas, theaters, restaurants, according to the information released by the Turkish interior ministry. The official statement also added that meetings and congresses of all NGOs with high attendance would be suspended from midnight Monday forth over coronavirus.
In a statement, the ministry also said that all gatherings and activities by non-governmental organisations will be postponed.