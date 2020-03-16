Response to coronavirus outbreak 'foremost priority' - G7 leaders
WORLD Reuters
The leaders of the G7 say they are committed to doing 'whatever is necessary' in responding to the crisis, saying they would aim for closer cooperation, including "appropriate border management measures." The nations said they will "pool epidemiologic and other data" to better fight the virus.
Leaders of the Group of Seven countries said on Monday they are making their response to the coronavirus pandemic a priority and will coordinate public health measures to help stabilize the global economy.
"By acting together, we will work to resolve the health and economic risks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and set the stage for a strong recovery of strong, sustainable economic growth and prosperity," the G7 leaders said in a statement.