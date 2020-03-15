IRAQS KARBALA IMPOSES CURFEW TO CURB CORONAVIRUS

Authorities in Iraq's southern city of Karbala have declared a three-day curfew as part of effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

"The move aims to disinfect all areas in the province and maintain the safety or our people," Karbala governor Nasif al-Khatabi told a press conference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, local authorities in the southern Saladin province imposed a lockdown as part of measures against the disease.

On Saturday, Iraq confirmed the 10th death from the outbreak in the country.

Last week, Baghdad shut down schools and universities for 10 days and banned travel to virus-hit states.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,720 with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

A vast majority of those who become infected recover from the illness.









